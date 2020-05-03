Gov. DeSantis plans to send mobile lab to long-term facilities for COVID-19 testing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Sunday in Volusia County to share updates on the coronavirus, hours before the State is set to begin phase one of reopening.

During the news conference, DeSantis mentioned a mobile testing lab inside of an RV that will be traveling around the state to different long-term facilities to test residents for the coronavirus.

MORE: Florida releases number of COVID-19 deaths at senior care centers

The Governor said tests that will be used in the mobile lab will be able to give results in 45 minutes.

Gov. DeSantis has pushed the importance of continuous testing even as businesses start to reopen. DeSantis said that antibody testing is set to start statewide at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

During the conference at the Daytona Beach hospital, DeSantis announced the restart of elective surgeries, which had been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical officials speaking alongside DeSantis said patients will be screened at checkpoints several days before their surgery.

Surgeries that are said to be restarting include aneurysm surgeries, limb salvage, symptomatic gallbladder and hernia surgeries and cancer-related surgeries.

Health officials said visitations will be reduced for patients recovering from surgeries.