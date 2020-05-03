Reopening for Sanford restaurant on Monday can’t come soon enough

SANFORD – The Monday reopening for many restaurants and shops also means getting employees back to work too.

At Hollerbach’s restaurant in downtown Sanford, you can see workers are getting chairs and tables in place to reopen after being closed inside for weeks.

The reopening can’t get come fast enough for many restaurants and retail stores.

“The point of view of taking care of my staff, it’s the right thing to do,” said Theo Hollerbach, restaurant owner.

For restaurants like Hollerbach’s in Seminole County, workers now are getting ready for Phase 1 of reopening inside and told us safety is the key.

“The staff have masks, gloves (and) we have thermometers,” he said.

As part of Phase 1 in Florida, many retail stores and restaurants are allowed to reopen Monday, but only for outdoor seating and at 25% dine-in capacity.

Hollerbach said before his restuarant closed due to COVID-19, he was adding the building and will soon be able to unveil his new rooftop.

Other steps are being taken to keep customers safe.

“One crew takes order and delivers food to the tables and we have a totally separate crew that cleans and takes things away from the table,” he said.

Hollerbach is all for reopening, but wants to make sure he’s doing so safely.

“We don’t want to contribute anymore than anyone else does,” he said.