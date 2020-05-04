Flagler County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Here’s some information about Flagler County facilities and businesses:

Community services

Only the Flagler Beach branch of the Flagler County Tax Collector Office has reopened, according to a news release.

As of Monday, the office, located at 2525 Moody Blvd., is open for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is offering the following services:

Driver Licenses and ID Cards

Vehicle registrations and titles

Disabled parking permits

Local business tax receipts (applications and renewals available online)

Concealed weapon permit applications

Property tax payments (pay online)

Learner permit testing

Fast titles

Boat registrations

Florida birth certificates

According to the release, the driving exam is not being offered at this time.

The Main Office in Bunnell will remain closed until adjustments are made, however, the walk-up window will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for express services only, according to the release. Staff at that office can be reached by phone at 386-313-4160. Residents can also get answers to questions by visiting www.flaglertax.com.

The Palm Coast Branch will remain closed temporarily, county officials said.

Animal Services

Flagler Humane Society officials said they’re working to resume normal operations but could not yet provide details about which services were immediately being offered or hours of operation.

Anyone seeking information about pet adoptions, fostering or other animal services can reach the Flagler Humane Society at 386-445-1814. You can also check for updates on the Flagler Humane Society’s Facebook page.

Beaches

Flagler County officials lifted all beach restrictions last week, with the exception of social distancing guidelines. Officials also urged residents to continue following safe sanitation practices.

Officials said last week that handicapped-friendly parking and beach access is available just north of the pier, at South 2nd Street and State Road A1A, according to a news release.

Access to the beach is available at dune walkovers from 3rd Street North to the north city limits and from 9th Street South to the south city limits. The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed, officials said.

At last check, county officials said fishing on the beach and the walking of pets will only be permitted north of 10th Street North and south of 10th Street South, according to the news release.

Other

Restaurants and food establishments can reopen with proper social distancing guidelines and must limit indoor occupancy to 25%. Outdoor seating is also allowed with proper social distancing measures, groups of 10 or fewer with six feet between groups.

In-store retail sales establishments may open storefronts if they operate at no more than 25% of their building occupancy and abide by CDC and OSHA guidelines, county officials said.

Museums and libraries may open at no more than 25% of their building occupancy if permitted by local government.

Elective medical procedures may resume, as long as facilities meet these qualifications

Flagler County officials also shared the following interactive map on the county’s website that allows residents to see which businesses are open near them:

Click here if you’re having trouble using the map in this story.

For more information about Flagler County programs and services, visit FlaglerCounty.org.