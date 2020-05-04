Southwest Airlines CEO says it’s safe to fly despite coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 4, 2020, 7:59 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:07 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – The head of Southwest Airlines says it’s safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO, Gary Kelly, told CBS’s “Face the Nation”, the risk of contracting the virus on an airplane is no greater than anywhere else.

Kelly says Southwest Airlines is using hospital quality disinfectants to clean and specialized equipment to make sure the air is properly filtered. He also says that the company will not book flights to capacity.

Southwest will also require passengers to wear face coverings staring May 11.