WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on coronavirus

Published: May 4, 2020, 3:43 pm Updated: May 4, 2020, 3:51 pm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on the coronavirus at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The following people will speak at the news briefing:

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Orange County Health Services Director Yolando Martinez

Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health Dr. Raul Pino

Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins

Orange County Courthouse Chief Judge Donald A. Myers Jr.

The Florida Department reports as of Monday,1,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Orange County has released the latest heat map of COVID-19 cases.

Orange County released the latest heat map for positive COVID-19 cases in the county. (Orange County)

The DOH said 35 people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 84 people have been hospitalized.

Less than 5 percent of people who have taken a COVID-19 test have tested positive, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, 8.3 percent of people who have taken a test have tested positive.

Currently, restaurants and retail stores can reopen in the county, the stores and restaurants can only hold 25% capacity.