90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on coronavirus

1,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday in the county

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: orange county, coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on the coronavirus at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The following people will speak at the news briefing:

  • Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings
  • Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer
  • Orange County Health Services Director Yolando Martinez
  • Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health Dr. Raul Pino
  • Orange County Sheriff John Mina
  • Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins
  • Orange County Courthouse Chief Judge Donald A. Myers Jr.

The Florida Department reports as of Monday,1,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Orange County has released the latest heat map of COVID-19 cases.

Orange County released the latest heat map for positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
Orange County released the latest heat map for positive COVID-19 cases in the county. (Orange County)

The DOH said 35 people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 84 people have been hospitalized.

Less than 5 percent of people who have taken a COVID-19 test have tested positive, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, 8.3 percent of people who have taken a test have tested positive.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about phase one of reopening Florida]

Currently, restaurants and retail stores can reopen in the county, the stores and restaurants can only hold 25% capacity.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: