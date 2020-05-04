WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on coronavirus
1,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday in the county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on the coronavirus at 4 p.m. on Monday.
The following people will speak at the news briefing:
- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings
- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer
- Orange County Health Services Director Yolando Martinez
- Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health Dr. Raul Pino
- Orange County Sheriff John Mina
- Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins
- Orange County Courthouse Chief Judge Donald A. Myers Jr.
The Florida Department reports as of Monday,1,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
Orange County has released the latest heat map of COVID-19 cases.
The DOH said 35 people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 84 people have been hospitalized.
Less than 5 percent of people who have taken a COVID-19 test have tested positive, according to the Department of Health.
Statewide, 8.3 percent of people who have taken a test have tested positive.
Currently, restaurants and retail stores can reopen in the county, the stores and restaurants can only hold 25% capacity.
