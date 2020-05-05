Disney World and Universal answer questions about when parks will reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Representatives from Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando answered reopening questions during an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Meeting on Monday.

President of the Unicorp National Development Chuck Whittall pitched the question to the theme parks at the meeting.

“We do not have any opening date yet, some of you may know at this point we are taking bookings that were in June, that doesn’t mean we are opening in June. At this time I just want to make it clear we do not have any plans to share about Walt Disney World or for that matter any of our parks at this point,” Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World Resort and Transportation Operations Thomas Mazloum said.

Mazloum said regulatory guidance is an important element of this and in each area and country Disney has a park in.

“At this point, I just want to be clear that we don’t have any plans to share about Walt Disney World yet,” he said.

Executive Vice President of Universal Orlando Resort Operations Rich Costales also answered reopening questions.

“We haven’t made a decision as to when exactly we would reopen our theme parks, and we really can’t do that until hear what government and health officials recommend and how this phasing will roll out. We likewise are kind of in limbo right now,” he said.

Costales said it would not be appropriate to give an estimate on when Universal would reopen.

The theme parks in Central Florida have been closed since the middle of March.