Man accused of shooting and killing his father in domestic dispute in Tavares, police say

Matthew Perez is in custody

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

TAVARES, Fla. – A man is accused of shooting and killing his father in a domestic dispute in Tavares on Tuesday, according to police.

Tavares Police said officers responded to the 4800 block of Marsh Harbor Drive around 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Matthew Perez is accused of shooting and killing his father, Joaquin Perez in an apparent domestic dispute.

Investigators said detectives are on scene.

Charges are pending, according to police.

Matthew Perez is in custody, according to investigators.

