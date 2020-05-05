Police investigate officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud

Published: May 5, 2020, 1:57 pm Updated: May 5, 2020, 2:48 pm

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police have confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident on Georgia Avenue and 3rd street, not far from O.P. Johnson Park.

Investigators are expected to address the media later in the afternoon. No other details were readily made available.

