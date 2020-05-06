3 Publix employees test positive for COVID-19 in Orange, Osceola counties

Three Publix employees at different locations in Orange and Osceola counties have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the grocer.

Publix officials said one employee from each of the locations below recently tested positive for the respiratory illness:

10615 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando

14185 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando

29 Blake Blvd., Celebration

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” officials said. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

Grocery store employees are considered essential workers and have been on the front lines providing services to the public since the advent of the coronavirus first being detected in Florida on March 1.

Publix officials said they have taken extensive measures to protect both employees and customers which include heightened disinfecting procedures, the installation of plexiglass shields at checkout counters, requiring employees to wear face masks and visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

According to a news release, mandatory quarantine and paid leave for 14 days is provided to any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness, and notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19 is available to all employees.

