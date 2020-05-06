Beach bum: Leaders want public restrooms to reopen at Volusia County beaches

Published: May 6, 2020, 7:54 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:07 am

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There’s a new push in Volusia County to reopen public restrooms along the beach.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, several county council members want the restrooms reopened this week.

The request comes after county leaders reopened beaches and some parking areas last weekend.

Council members who want the change say the facilities are needed not only for toilets but also for hand washing.

The county manager says officials are looking to reopen the restrooms at the beach, but need to figure out staffing and develop a cleaning schedule.

