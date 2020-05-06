Mall at Millenia to launch curbside pick-up starting May 11

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Mall at Millenia announced curbside pick-up will be available starting on May 11.

The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nathan Forbes who is a Managing Part of The Forbes Company said the goal is to invite retailers to reengage with guests through the curbside service.

The Mall at Millenia will also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity and restaurants will offer outdoor seating. There will be six-foot spacing between tables outside.

Restaurants will also operate at 25 percent capacity.