New testing site opens at Orlando Walmart

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Orlando has a new testing site in one of the hardest-hit ZIP Codes, 32822.

This is the city’s first Walmart testing site.

Officials say what’s unique about this testing site, is that this is a self swab site, staffed by Walmart employees and Walmart pharmacists.

The process at this new testing location is a little different. Mayor Buddy Dyer said, the people in the protective gear, handing the test kit to drivers, are pharmacists. He said the pharmacist then stands outside the car, while on the phone with the driver, walking them through the self swab test.

The mayor adding that this limits the interaction and risk.

Mayor Dyer said, moving forward, the use of pharmacists when it comes to testing, is going to be important in upping the city’s capability.

Mary Dyer also said testing is key, especially with the city in phase one of reopening.

City officials said this testing site is open from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. for healthcare workers, first responders, and those showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The city said they can do up to 150 tests a day, and that you need an appointment to be tested, and must be over the age of 18.