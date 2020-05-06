Second suspect arrested in teen’s fatal shooting at Orlando apartment complex

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy shot April 26 at the Isle Apartments in Orlando, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Long Road at the apartment complex.

When the officers arrived, they said they found David Butterworth suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The first suspect Oscar Valencia was arrested and charged him with second-degree murder. On Wednesday, officials with the police department said Javon Schroeder was also arrested and is charged with felony murder and armed sale or delivery.