Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Titusville crash, police say

Published: May 7, 2020, 8:52 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:00 am

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Titusville police officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle near the intersection of North Dixie Avenue and Garden Street.

According to police, a man riding a bicycle crossed from the south into the westbound lane of Garden Street and was struck by a vehicle driven by Tony Rowe, 41, of Merritt Island.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the crash remains under investigation.