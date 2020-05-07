Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Titusville crash, police say
Crash remains under investigation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Titusville police officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle near the intersection of North Dixie Avenue and Garden Street.
According to police, a man riding a bicycle crossed from the south into the westbound lane of Garden Street and was struck by a vehicle driven by Tony Rowe, 41, of Merritt Island.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.