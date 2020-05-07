Jetty Park adds rules, restrictions during reopening

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida has begun its tedious task of reopening certain businesses and returning to a lifestyle during a pandemic.

The Canaveral Port Authority has followed suit and begun a phased re-opening of Jetty Park, which will include new guest requirements and new rules for visitors.

According to a news release, there will be new operating hours, new procedures for entering the park, new parking capacity limits and new rules for using the fishing pier and beach.

“We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and coordinate our efforts with federal, state and local government agencies to ensure we are doing everything to keep our employees and extended community safe and well informed,” officials said.

What can visitors expect during the park reopening?

Jetty Park parking will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Access to Jetty Park beach and fishing pier parking will be limited to current Jetty Park annual passholders only. The passholder’s window sticker will be verified prior to entry. No credit card or cash transactions will be allowed.

Current annual passholders – CPA will extend the expiration date of your pass by two months. For example, if your current pass is due to expire at the end of May 2020, its new expiration will be end of July 2020.

Maximum parking capacity will be 50% – only 230 vehicles.

Once this capacity is reached, access to the park will be closed to all vehicles, even passholders.

Walk-ins will be prohibited.

No concession of shared water toys, beach chairs, umbrellas will be allowed without CPA-approved sanitation procedures.

Restrooms will be open, however, there will be periods of closure to allow for regular cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day.

Guests and visitors must comply with posted signage for social distancing requirements while using park facilities. This includes the beach, beach crossovers, boardwalks, fishing pier, parking areas and restrooms.

All guests must maintain 6-feet of distance, including while on the fishing pier.

Groups of 10 or fewer may congregate on the beach only.

Officials said that all guests planning a trip to Jetty Park should be monitoring their own temperatures and health symptoms before arriving.

Park staff will be wearing personal protective equipment to keep everyone at the park safe, officials said.

“Jetty Park Campground is not reopening during phase one. The campground pavilions and playgrounds remain closed. The Port is not accepting campground reservations until further notice,” officials added.