Kohl’s reopening majority of Florida stores May 11

Kohl’s announced its plan to reopen stores in 10 states starting Monday, May 11.

This announcement comes after the retailer opened stores in four states, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, on May 4 after making “significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates,” the company said in a press release.

The majority of stores in Florida and Tennessee will open May 11, along with all stores in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana and Texas.

Kohl’s officials said its stores will have limited hours, social distancing measures and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, along with wellness and temperature checks, safety training and use of masks and gloves for its employees.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers. We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about twenty-five percent of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We’re thrilled to have you back. ”

Kohl’s officials said the following changes would take place in each of its locations.

Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant, or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage 6 feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touchpoints.

Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and the associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Customers will be able to continue using limited-contact drive-up service at most stores to buy online, pick up in-store and ship to store orders.

