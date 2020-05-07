Lake Eola fountain lights turn blue to honor healthcare professionals
The lights turned blue during Nurses Appreciation Week
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Lake Eola fountain lights were turned blue to honor healthcare professionals amid the spread of the coronavirus.
This week is also Nurses Appreciation Week.
“We are thankful to our nurses and all our healthcare professionals for their heroic efforts,” the city of Orlando posted in a Twitter message.
