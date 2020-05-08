Blue Spring State Park back open to visitors

Due to the coronavirus pandemic stay at home orders, parks across the U.S. were forced to close to visitors.

Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County announced on its Facebook page it is now back open to visitors as of May 8 with limited capacity.

“To ensure the protection of the public and our staff, we will be operating at 50% capacity for the day,” park officials said in a post. “Once we reach capacity, we will not allow entry to any more visitors for the rest of the day.”

The park’s spring run is open to water activities.

Restrooms in the day use area are open to visitors but the campground and cabins will remain closed for now, park officials said.

The park encourages visitors to continue to practice social distancing as they welcome visitors back.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said some state parks could reopen starting May 4.

