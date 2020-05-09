COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open at Walmart in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open at Walmart on Vineland Road in Kissimmee. The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart officials said testing is for first responders, health care providers, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and anyone who falls under the high-risk category.

A patient must be 18-years-old, according to Walmart.

Patients must make an appointment online at this link.

A testing site has also been set up at the Walmart in Orlando in the 32822 zip code.