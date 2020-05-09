76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open at Walmart in Kissimmee

There is another testing site at a Walmart in Orlando

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Coronavirus
A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open at Walmart on Vineland Road in Kissimmee.
A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open at Walmart on Vineland Road in Kissimmee. (WKMG)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open at Walmart on Vineland Road in Kissimmee. The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart officials said testing is for first responders, health care providers, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and anyone who falls under the high-risk category.

A patient must be 18-years-old, according to Walmart.

Patients must make an appointment online at this link.

[RELATED: New testing site opens at Orlando Walmart]

A testing site has also been set up at the Walmart in Orlando in the 32822 zip code.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: