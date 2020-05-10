Teen dead after crash involving dirt bike in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A teenager is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike Saturday afternoon in Daytona Beach, police said.

Police went to the intersection of Derbyshire Road and Sixth Street after dispatchers received calls from witnesses to the accident at about 2:15 p.m. Police said member of the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit arrived to gather evidence and determine what happened.

Detectives believe a 13-year-old boy was operating a yellow and white 2020 Suzuki RMZ 450 as it went south toward the intersection, police said.

It appeared the dirt bike was going at a high rate of speed as it traveled on the grassy shoulder east of Derbyshire Road between the road and the sidewalk, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A 56-year-old woman who was driving a black 2015 Toyota RAV4, which was heading south on Derbyshire Road, made a left turn at the intersection to head east on Sixth Street, police said. The woman completed the turn while she had the green light.

After completing her turn, the driver told police she spotted the Suzuki out of the corner of her eye as the dirt bike attempted to cross Sixth Street, and that’s when the dirt bike hit head-on with the front driver’s side of the Toyota, ejecting the teenager completely off the dirt bike, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Paramedics took the teenager to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and stayed at the scene until police arrived. Police said she was allowed to leave the scene in her vehicle after speaking with investigators. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said investigators have since determined the Suzuki was reported stolen from Daytona Power Sports on March 27, and that the teenager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The dirt bike was towed from the scene and will be processed for evidence by the Daytona Beach Police Department, police said.

A determination on charges will be made once the accident investigation is complete. Police said detectives are also actively trying to determine how the dirt bike was stolen and who was involved in the theft.