2 women die on same day in Brevard County after falling from balconies

Melbourne police say a fatal plunge from the balcony of a riverside condominium — hours after an unrelated fall from the fourth floor of a Cocoa Beach hotel killed an Orlando woman — may have been intentional, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Melbourne police said the death of the partially clothed woman who fell from the Pineapple House at 1437 Pineapple Ave. Sunday afternoon is under investigation as a possible suicide.

The Melbourne incident happened at about 4:35 p.m., nearly six hours after Cocoa Beach police were called to investigate the death of a woman who fell from the fourth floor of a beachside Quality Inn in the tourist town. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Later in the afternoon, Melbourne police began getting calls that someone fell off a balcony at the seven-story condominium complex near the Eau Gallie Causeway.

Another caller who found the unidentified woman told officers the woman did not appear to be breathing and had a severe head injury, reports show.

In Cocoa Beach, police continued Monday to investigate the circumstances leading up to the woman’s fall at the Quality Inn.

Cocoa Beach police, along with a Cocoa Beach Fire Department, responded Sunday to find the woman severely injured. Quality Inn’s compound has three buildings, including one that has six stories.

Paramedics removed the unidentified woman from the hotel grounds and took her to Cape Canaveral Hospital. She was then airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center where doctors later pronounced her dead, Cocoa Beach police reported.