‘Is he going to shoot now?’ Victim recalls moment when man pulled out gun at Orlando Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man said he's lucky to be alive after he said a man pulled a gun on him at a Publix Saturday evening.

“I’m thinking 'is he going to shoot now and I didn’t know what to do,” said the victim Jerry Reboletto. “We were behind two customers and he was about arm’s length.”

He said the unknown man was standing to the left of him in a separate line at the deli counter at the Publix on 4606 South Kirkman Road. Reboletto said the man appeared mad over the wait time for his food.

“He was saying 'why is it taking so long and blah blah blah. He just started starring at me," Reboletto said. "I took my glasses off and I said ‘do we know each other?’

Reboletto recounted the event saying the man pulled out his gun and then pushed him. The man ran out of the store with his firearm. No shots were fired and nobody was injured, but the incident caused customers and employees to flee the store, police said.

As of Monday, Orlando police were still searching for the man and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him. News 6 saw officers back at the Publix searching for more video surveillance and working leads in the case.

Police say a second man inside the store was also armed, but he drew out his weapon as protection after hearing about the other armed man inside the store. After a review of store video, no charges are pending against the second armed man, police said.

Police said they’re adding extra patrols in the area.

As for Reboletto, he said he’s counting his blessings and is grateful things were not worse.

“If it’s not your day it’s not your day,” Reboletto said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Orlando Police Department or report any tips to Crimeline at 800-423-8477.