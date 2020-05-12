50 stores reopen at The Mall at Millenia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After being closed for over a month, The Mall at Millenia reopened on Monday.

Mall employees had backpacks filled with disinfectant, used to spray surfaces inside.

General manager of The Mall at Millenia, Steven Jamieson, said the disinfectant spray is just one of the measures put in place to make guests feel safe.

“We have hand sanitizing stations conveniently placed throughout the mall; our mall employees are wearing masks, and we’re encouraging all of our stores to do the same thing,” he said.

Jamieson said 50 stores reopened on Monday, and he said other stores will continue to open throughout the week.

In the food court, seating has been removed to allow for extra space for those waiting in lines. Additionally, Mall officials said, after someone eats at a table, the table is disinfected.

Jamison said while stores are each monitoring the capacity inside their store, he said they are monitoring the common areas to make sure shoppers are practicing social distancing.