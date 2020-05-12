Sheriff: Inmates deliberately trying to infect themselves with coronavirus. Here’s why

Published: May 12, 2020, 8:04 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:18 am

The Los Angeles County sheriff says inmates are deliberately attempting to infect themselves with coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted surveillance video (see below) taken April 26 showing inmates sharing bottles and masks to try to contract COVID-19.

“It’s sad to think that someone would deliberately expose themselves to COVID-19,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “As a result of this behavior from this particular module, 21 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of these videos being taken.”

The sheriff said there was a 60% jump in cases in one week.

Apparently, the inmates thought if they tested positive, there was a way to get released from jail. But the sheriff said that’s not going to happen.

All new inmates are being tested as they enter the jail system.

Right now, there are more than 5,000 inmates in quarantine, about 40% of the jail’s total population.

