Coronavirus: Protesters line ‘body bags’ outside Florida’s state capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Protesters lined up body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol building Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They were in Tallahassee to encourage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to listen to state and federal medical experts.

The body bags symbolize the additional victims of COVID-19 that could result from relaxing shelter in place orders.

A larger than life Donald Trump caricature dressed in a prison jumpsuit joined the protesters along with the grim reaper.

This group calls themselves the indivisible movement.

Members staged similar protests at the capitol buildings in Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday.

