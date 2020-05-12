Florida National Guard to honor Orlando health care workers, first responders with flyover Wednesday

ORLANDO, Florida – The Florida National Guard will honor Orlando area health care workers and first responders fighting on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic with a flyover on Wednesday, the agency said on its Facebook page.

The flyover will be done by the 125th Fighter Wing.

Starting at approximately 11:35 a.m., two F-15C's from the Florida National Guard will begin their overflight of the city, according to the post.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home or work site, and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” officials said in the post. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”

The schedule of the flyover is as follows:

11:35 a.m. – Apopka High School

11:37 a.m. – West Orange Park

11:41 a.m. – Orange County Convention Center

11:42 a.m. – Orlando Regional Medical Center

11:43 a.m. – Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

11:44 a.m. – Jay Blanchard Park

11:45 a.m. – Camping World Stadium

11:46 a.m. – Barnett Park

11:49 a.m. – South Lake Hospital

