Florida National Guard to honor Orlando health care workers, first responders with flyover Wednesday
Practice safe social distancing while watching show, agency urges
ORLANDO, Florida – The Florida National Guard will honor Orlando area health care workers and first responders fighting on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic with a flyover on Wednesday, the agency said on its Facebook page.
The flyover will be done by the 125th Fighter Wing.
Starting at approximately 11:35 a.m., two F-15C's from the Florida National Guard will begin their overflight of the city, according to the post.
“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home or work site, and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” officials said in the post. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”
The schedule of the flyover is as follows:
- 11:35 a.m. – Apopka High School
- 11:37 a.m. – West Orange Park
- 11:41 a.m. – Orange County Convention Center
- 11:42 a.m. – Orlando Regional Medical Center
- 11:43 a.m. – Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
- 11:44 a.m. – Jay Blanchard Park
- 11:45 a.m. – Camping World Stadium
- 11:46 a.m. – Barnett Park
- 11:49 a.m. – South Lake Hospital
