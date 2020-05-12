Free parking coming to downtown Orlando. Here’s what you’ll need, though

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to bolster the economy, the city of Orlando is now offering free parking downtown, but you will need a mobile app to get the deal.

Drivers can download the ParkMobile app on their smartphones and enter code ParkDTO to receive up to two hours of free parking at any metered on-street parking spot in downtown, according to the city.

The code for free parking can be used up to three times per ParkMobile account.

“Parking stickers will be available to customers dining and shopping at eligible and participating downtown businesses, which enable you to validate up to three hours of free parking inside these city of Orlando parking garages,” officials wrote on the city website.

Downtown business interested in requesting validation stickers or learning more about eligibility, click here.