Video: Truck rolls over, keeps going during high-speed police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A police chase in Oklahoma caused a truck to roll over Monday.

The vehicle landed upright, and the suspect kept driving.

It's unclear when or why the chase started but, both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the McLoud Police Department were involved.

They pursued a truck traveling westbound on I-40. A patrolman forced the vehicle into a barrier, causing the truck to flip over. Remarkably, the truck landed on its wheels and kept going.

Several miles later, police stopped the truck and arrested the driver and the passenger.