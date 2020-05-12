Walmart, Sam’s Club employees to get $390 million in bonuses in June

Walmart and Sam's Club employees are getting another round of cash bonuses in June.

The total is worth more than $390 million to reward hourly employees for keeping up with the demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time workers will get $300 and $150 dollars for part-time, hourly and temporary associates.

The extra bonus for working through the pandemic applies to those who work in stores, clubs, supply chain facilities and offices.

The company has previously announced they are hiring another 200,000 employees to keep up with demand.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.