How you can let Orange County leaders know your thoughts on business reopenings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Across Orange County, feelings differ on whether businesses that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic should have been allowed to open and whether it’s wise to resume shopping and eating out.

To get a gauge on how residents are feeling, local leaders have launched an online survey for those living in the Orlando-area to weigh in on whether they feel safe partaking certain activities.

Sample questions include how likely you are to eat at a restaurant or go shopping in the coming weeks, whether you are more likely to patronize businesses in which employees are required to wear masks and how comfortable you’d feel attending a gathering of 50 or even 100 people provided that health precautions are taken.

The survey is anonymous and takes less than five minutes to complete.

“We’re asking all of our residents who can to take this survey and give us some feedback that we will use in making decisions going forward about reopening Orange County during the pandemic,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Florida is now in its second week of the first phase of reopening the state. Effective May 4, restaurants and retailers were able to start accepting customers again provided they maintain 25% capacity. It’s unclear when the Sunshine State could enter phase two, which will involve opening up gyms and resuming non-essential travel.

To take the survey, go to OCFL.net/consumersurvey.