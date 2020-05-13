Man found slain on side of Orange County road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Tuesday morning on the side of an Orange County road, deputies said.

The man’s body was discovered around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Plymouth Sorrento and Ondich roads.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the man dead on the side of the road. The unidentified man’s death has been ruled a homicide, deputies said.

No other details have been released.