1 killed when car rear-ends gas tanker in Orlando, police say

Published: May 14, 2020, 8:34 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:56 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a car rear-ended a gas tanker truck along a busy road Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash along Orange Blossom Trail and Pine Street, where they found a vehicle had rear-ended a gas tanker truck, according to an OPD news release.

Police said the person who died in the crash has not been identified.

All northbound and southbound lanes on Orange Blossom Trail have been closed at Church and Central for an investigation.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

