Family speaks after innocent driver killed by suspects fleeing police

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of 73-year-old Marie Merisier said the news of what led to the fatal crash is hard to come to terms with.

“I cried, I’m not going to keep crying,” Merisier’s granddaughter Yvena Laurent said.

On Tuesday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said an authorized police pursuit of two men began after a vehicle they were traveling in was identified in connection with a Daytona Beach homicide. The car was spotted in the area of John Young Parkway and L.B. McLeod Road.

A short time later the vehicle turned onto Rio Grande Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a car, killing Merisier.

“Do you know how many people’s lives you put in danger, now my grandmother is dead,” Laurent said.

Laurent said her retired grandmother was on her way to collect clothes she planned to donate to Haiti when she got caught in the path of the fleeing vehicle and was struck.

“My brother called me frantic, just said something about my mom and I just came straight home, when I got here state troopers were waiting for me, they spoke to me and then they left,” Laurent said.

The family said they refuse to allow the cause behind her tragic death to go unexplained.

“My hardworking working grandmother is dead because of your foolishness,” she said.

The driver accused of causing the crash identified by Daytona Beach Police as 29-year-old Willie Walker and his 33-year-old passenger.

Laurent said she hopes measures of justice will be sought out.

Florida Highway Patrol has pending criminal charges against the driver.