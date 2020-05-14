Florida extends suspension of evictions, foreclosures until June

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida is extending the order suspending evictions and foreclosures until June 2 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Central Florida attorney Michelle Hinden told News 6 in April landlords can still send out eviction notices.

Hinden said the notices won’t be executed until the executive order is lifted.

Tenants should be in contact with their landlord if they are struggling in finding a way to pay rent, according to Hinden.

She said landlords may offer an alternative payment agreement.

Hinden wants to remind tenants they will have to pay the back rent at some point.

“Obviously once this moratorium has lifted, they can proceed with evictions. And once the eviction is filed, tenants have only about five days to deposit any of those back-dated funds into the registry. You may find yourself in a situation where you have to come up with the back rent quickly and you want to be in a good position with your landlord,” Hinden said in April.