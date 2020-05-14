WATCH LIVE: Leaders in Seminole County provide coronavirus update

Published: May 14, 2020, 1:28 pm Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:03 pm

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to provide updates on the County’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference, which begins at 2:00 p.m., will focus on COVID-19 response, elections and schools.

Speakers will include, Jay Zembower, Seminole County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Chris Anderson, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections and Dr. Walt Griffin, Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent.

In Seminole County, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed 426 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday.

The County has 97 patients in the hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

Stay with News 6 as we update this story.