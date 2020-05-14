Windy weather to close Palm Bay, Orange City coronavirus testing sites this weekend

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PALM BAY, Fla. – Windy weather caused by a low-pressure system off Florida’s coast has forced the closure of coronavirus testing site in Palm Bay and Orange City, along with several others across the state this weekend.

The testing sites at Brevard Eastern Florida State College’s Palm Bay campus and University High School in Orange City will be closed Friday and remain shut down until Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here’s a list of all the state-run drive-thru and walk-up testing sites that will be closing this weekend due to unfavorable conditions:

Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County)

CB Smith Park (Broward County)

Broward War Memorial (Broward County)

Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County)

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)

South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)

University High School (Volusia County)

Mitchell Moore Park (Broward County)

Urban League (Broward County)

Holy Family Catholic Church (Miami-Dade County)

Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County)

On Friday, employees will break down equipment at each of the sites to prepare for the weekend weather.

The testing site at Palm Bay’s city hall building will also close this weekend.

The city has rescheduled testing to:

Wednesday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment at the city hall location, call Palm Bay’s COVID-19 hotline at 321-726-2770 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the Brevard County Emergency Management Office, windy conditions are expected to begin Friday night and continue into Sunday morning. To read more on how the system will affect the local weather, click here.