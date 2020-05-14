Weather system continues to loom off Florida. Here’s what it’s going to do

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see another warm but gusty day Thursday as a system tries to form near the Bahamas.

“We continue to watch an area of low pressure as it tries to get organized as early as this weekend just north of the Bahamas,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of the system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend.

The system is expected to move northeast over the western Atlantic through early next week.

“We will not see significant impacts from the system, other than possibly some dry air building in as it sweeps our moisture away,” Bridges said.

The first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season will be called Arthur.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 Thursday, with winds gusting to 30 mph. The average high on this date is 88. The record is 97, set in 1967.

Rain chances return Friday at 40%. Highs will stay in the mid-80s.

The chance of rain stands at 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 7.44 inches.