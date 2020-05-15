2 men accused in fatal shooting of Casselberry man still in hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The two men accused in the fatal shooting of Joshua Goodman in Volusia County are still in the hospital, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Investigators said Goodman was found suffering three gunshot wounds in the parking lot at a medical marijuana business.

Police said Willie Walker and Andrew Burgman have been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Investigators said both men are still at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said once they are released from the hospital they will be processed at the local jail and transported to a jail in Volusia County.

Officers said the murder charges could be upgraded in the future to first-degree.

The arrest warrants are for no bond, according to police.

The suspects, in this case, were involved in a fatal crash on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Police said the suspects were trying to avoid police.

The suspects were in a Kia Forte and were involved in a crash with a 2002 Toyota Corolla, according to police.

Investigators said a 73-year-old woman driving the Toyota has died.

The suspects were injured in the crash. Walker was listed in critical condition and Burgman was listed in serious condition, according to court records.