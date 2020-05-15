Florida woman accused of stealing $4K worth of face masks from charity group

SANFORD, Fla. – A Florida woman who claimed she wanted to help area businesses in need of face masks to protect against coronavirus instead kept the masks for herself and attempted to sell them online, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said a member of the Million Mask Challenge -- a group that creates and donates face masks to Central Florida businesses, including health care providers -- contacted them Monday to report that Anna Lieble had taken 262 masks the group made with the intention to donate them to Orlando Health and other establishments but the business owners never received them.

The victim said Lieble joined the organization’s charity group days before she collected the donated materials, saying that she wanted to get involved because she knew businesses in need and wanted to help out.

After she took the Hyland masks, valued at $4,300, she blocked members of the Facebook group and started posting online listings advertising the masks for $4 each, records show.

Lieble was arrested was arrested Friday morning on charges of grand theft and fraud.