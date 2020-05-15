J Henry, Floyd’s barbershops offer free haircuts to healthcare workers, first responders

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Barbershops and hair salons reopened last week in Florida and they’ve been busy making their clients look great after more than a month of being closed. To make sure those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic also get their hair cut fix, two Orlando-area barbershops are partnering up offering free cuts to those workers.

J Henry’s Barber Shop and Floyd’s Barbershop will offer free haircuts on Tuesday, May 19 from 9 to 6 p.m. to those frontline workers.

Owner J Henry helped Gov. Ron DeSantis announce the green light for personal care businesses like his to reopen. DeSantis made the decision after meeting with Henry and other Orlando-area business owners.

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

Henry said first responders and healthcare workers can come to his shop at 644 West Church Street in Orlando for a free cut between 6 and 9 p.m.

To make an appointment or sign up call (407)425-0465.