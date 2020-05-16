Orange County COVID-19 testing sites to offer free PPE

ORANGE COUNTY – Anyone getting free COVID-19 tests at two Orange County Health Services sites will receive free personal protective equipment, according to a release from Orange County Government.

Residents who participate in tests at Riverside Elementary from May 19 to 21 or at Mid-Florida Tech from May 26 to 28 will receive a box of face masks and some hand sanitizer, officials said.

Those being tested must be 18 years or older.

For more information or to book an appointment, click or tap here.