Brevard parks cancel summer camps but will offer meals to students

Breakfast, lunch available for students beginning June 1

Tags: Brevard County, kids, coronavirus
How Coronavirus Will Affect Summer Camps
The Brevard County Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all summer camp programs out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department said in a news release the Parks and Recreation sites will still provide breakfast and launch for children under 18 beginning June 1.

Food will be served Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

