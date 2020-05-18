Daytona Lagoon Waterpark shares new health guidelines, no reopening date announced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Lagoon Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center announced their new guest health and safety guidelines Monday as the park anticipates reopening once it is safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While many businesses are stating their focus on cleanliness and safety, Daytona Lagoon’s changes build on a standard that already exceeded official requirements,” park officials said Monday. “To prepare, park management has undergone a review of the entire operation, from individual attractions to the type of cleaning products, capacity restraints for social distancing measures to the specific location of readily available hand sanitizer.”

Park officials said measures taken to ensure guest health, safety and best practices upon opening would include:

Limited capacities by way of social distancing measures per CDC guidelines

Providing masks to all team members with a requirement to wear them while on duty

Temperature checks and health screenings for all team members, sending home those with signs of symptoms

Sanitizer stations for guest use throughout the facility

Added staff dedicated to sterilization procedures during operating hours

Continual sanitization of games and attraction high touch-points

Modifications to food and beverage procedures and offerings

Sun-bathing lounge chairs and dining seating spread out for distancing measures

The new reopening guidelines followed findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stated there is no evidence that coronavirus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

While there is an ongoing community spread of COVID-19 of the virus that causes COVID-19, it is important for individuals as well as owners and operators of these facilities to take steps to ensure health and safety

Park officials have not yet released a reopening date for the waterpark and entertainment center but said updates and further information can be found at www.daytonalagoon.com and by following Daytona Lagoon on Facebook.