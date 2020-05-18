Florida state universities to develop reopening plans for fall semester

As schools remain under orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis to finish out the school year with distance learning, the Florid State University system is working on developing a plan to reopen classrooms for the upcoming fall semester.

According to system officials, the State University System Task Force has been working for weeks to establish a framework for re-opening university campuses in the fall; the Board of Governors’ chair Syd Kitson has directed State University System Chancellor, Marshall Criser III, to develop guidelines to present to the Board of Governors at a public meeting on May 28, 2020.

Universities will then present individual plans, based on these guidelines, to the Board of Governors at a board meeting on June 23, 2020, according to a news release.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chair Kitson. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.”

Florida entered what the governor called “full phase one” under his plan to reopen the state on Monday, but under that phase, all schools were still required to finish out their academic years via virtual and distance learning.