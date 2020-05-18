Man killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, causing his SUV to catch fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 40-year-old Rockledge man was driving an SUV on Interstate 95 near mile marker 192 around 10 p.m. Sunday when he failed to slow down, causing the front of his SUV to hit the rear of a van.

The van left the road and overturned after the crash while the SUV stayed in the travel lane, where its rear was hit by the front of a sedan whose driver was unable to stop in time, records show.

The SUV briefly caught fire as a result of the crashes. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.

The 29-year-old Port Orange man driving the van and the 19-year-old Cocoa woman driving the sedan were not injured.