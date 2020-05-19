All Volusia County beach ramps to open before Memorial Day weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, all 23 beach access ramps in Volusia County will open once again, providing visitors with more options for parking on the beach.

Volusia County commissioners made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during their meeting.

Earlier this month, before Mother’s Day weekend, 14 of the beach ramps opened back up to visitors. Restrooms and showers, which had been closed amid the spread of COVID-19, are also available for use once again.

Volusia County Beach Safety director Ray Manchester said this past weekend was busy with 2,300 vehicles entering the shores from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach.

Some ramps had to close around mid-morning once capacity was met.

“Mainly the ones in New Smyrna and the Dunlawton ramp were closed by mid-morning because we’re at that capacity of the vehicles being parked at every 25 feet,” Manchester said.

Overall, there were no major incidents related to social distancing complaints but there were 78 rescues as red and purple flags were flown.

As all 23 ramps prepare to open and handicapped provisions are removed at Williams Avenue, commissioners are asking visitors to choose some of the less-popular ramps so they have better luck finding parking and maintaining social distance.

Those ramps are:

Milsap Road

Harvard Drive

Williams Avenue

Hartford Avenue

Botefuhr Avenue

Minerva Road

Florida Shores Boulevard

Van Avenue

El Portal Street

Commissioners said since Memorial Day weekend is usually one of the busiest weekends at the beach, it’s possible that the ramps at International Speedway Boulevard and other popular locations could reach capacity.

To see a map of all 23 ramps, click here.

Commissioners also discussed submitting the county’s reopening plan for vacation rentals. Leaders said the plan includes sanitation and cleaning that vacation owners and managers must follow.

It also allows cities to opt out of the plan, which could leave some properties under the vacation rental ban.

The county plans to submit the paperwork to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sometime this week.