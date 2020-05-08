Vehicles can park on Volusia County beaches starting this weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vehicles will be allowed to park on Volusia County beaches once again starting Mother’s Day weekend.

Volusia County Chair Ed Kelley made the announcement Friday afternoon during a news conference scheduled to provide the latest on the area’s coronavirus beach reopening plans.

“We have now crafted a plan to open up select vehicle access ramps to allow beach parking, which means -- guess what that means? -- that means we have vehicular access, which means you can drive your car down the beach ramps. Beginning tomorrow, May 9, a total of 14 vehicle ramps will be open to facilitate a limited number of parking on the beach,” Kelley said.

These are the ramps that will be open:

Granada Boulevard

Cardinal Drive

Williams Avenue

Seabreeze Boulevard

Silver Beach Avenue

Florida Shores Boulevard

Van Avenue

El Portal Street

Dunlawton Boulevard

Beach Street

Beachway Avenue

Crawford Road

Flagler Avenue

3rd Avenue

The open ramps will be clustered in seven sections on the beach. Conservation poles and blue markers have been set up to designate where vehicles can park.

“If you park at a post, you’re going to be social distancing whether you’re getting in or out of your vehicle,” Kelley said.

Limited off-beach parking will be available as well and come Saturday, public bathrooms and showers will be open once again.

Ray Manchester, the director of Volusia County Beach Safety, said he’s expecting big crowds and rough surf this weekend with red flag conditions.

“We’re also keeping a close eye on the weekend weather and tides, which could impact vehicle access onto the beach,” Manchester.

High tide is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Saturday and 11:06 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who hits the water this weekend is advised to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

In Ormond Beach, Andy Romano Beachfront Park will have full parking availability starting Saturday. The splash pad, playground and large pavilions will remain closed.

All beachgoers are reminded to keep groups to six people or fewer and distance themselves at least 10 feet away from other groups.