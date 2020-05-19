Orange County parents invited to participate in school reopening survey

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County parents will receive a phone call Tuesday evening with a survey asking them how they feel about local schools reopening.

Campuses across the county and state have been shuttered for months, moving students of all ages to distance learning in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As this academic year nears its end, many are wondering whether students will return to classrooms come fall.

Orange County Public Schools’ one-question survey will ask parents how they feel about that possibility. They’ll be asked to choose one of four options:

You are unsure at this time

You prefer your child return to traditional face-to-face school with health and safety rules in place

You prefer your child resume distance learning

You prefer your child have a blended approach of traditional face-to-face school and distance learning

No official word has been given on what learning will look like in August but education leaders have been discussing options, including extending digital learning, staggering learning days and even possibly adding Saturdays to the mix.

News 6 contacted school districts across Central Florida to find out whether they plan to conduct surveys. Their unedited responses are below. This story will be updated as more replies are received.

Marion County

“Marion County Public Schools is also working on plans for the next school year. We will survey parents and include that feedback into final decisions.”

Osceola County

“Superintendent Debra Pace will be convening a Back-To-School Task Force made up of school and community stakeholders, including medical professionals, parents, administrators, and teachers, to bring forward recommendations for what school will look like in the fall, which may include multiple scenarios depending on what science and data are telling us at that time about student and staff safety. The Task Force has not had their first meeting as of yet, so no decisions have been made yet about a parent survey.”

Sumter County

“We are in the process of planning as if we are opening in the fall for face to face instruction. Of course, that decision will be made by the Governor and we will follow his directions/executive orders. We have not (surveyed) our parents on the present or future of distance learning. Our teachers and administrators are in contact with the students and parents on a fairly regular basis.”