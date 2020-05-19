Treasury sending stimulus pay in debit cards

If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment from the government during the coronavirus pandemic, keep an eye out for a debit card in the mail.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday it’s going to start mailing some stimulus payments on debit cards.

Until now, payments had been either directly deposited in an individual's bank account or sent as a paper check.

About four million payments will be sent on a debit card.

It could mean that those people receive their money faster than if they had to wait for a check.

The Visa debit card can be activated immediately.

It can be used to make purchases, get cash at an ATM or to transfer funds into a bank account without being charged a fee.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.