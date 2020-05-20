4-year-old girl dies in Ormond Beach crash, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl has died as a result of her injuries after a large passenger van veered off the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash along North Beach Street, south of the entrance to the Tomoka State Park, Tuesday after getting reports of a traffic crash. When they arrived on scene, officers found that a six-passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on North Beach Street when it veered left and struck an oak tree on the west side of the road way, according to a news release.

Officers said two adults, Christopher and Amanda Brown, and two children were in the car at the time of the crash. The adults were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but one child was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was transported from the scene by Volusia County Air One for their injuries, police said.

The Department said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear.